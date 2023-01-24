Bheki Cele to visit family of slain Port Edward cop

Witness Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to visit the family of slain Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, in Port Edward on Tuesday morning.

A statement released by the police ministry said police reports indicate that 49-year-old Mavundla, his wife and children, aged between 10 and 17, were ambushed and shot at while inside their vehicle.

The officer, his wife and two children sustained fatal wounds and died on the scene, while a third child is being treated at a local hospital.

According to the statement, General Bheki Cele and the South African Police Service (SAPS) management, led by General Fannie Masemola, will also visit Port Edward to get a brief on the crime patterns in the policing area and interventions in place to deal with violent crimes and other contact crimes from provincial SAPS.

According to the statement, about 22 SAPS members were killed during July to September 2022.