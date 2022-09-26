Big crowd enjoys ‘100% Zulu Comedy show’

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

There was a huge attendance at the Golden Horse Casino on Saturday night for the 100% Zulu Comedy Show.

The event was hosted by the casino and Zazi Media. It was part of Heritage Day celebrations.

Marlin Taylor, Golden Horse Casino communication’s manager, said they have successfully hosted the event for three years in a row and it keeps on getting better every year.

“Since today’s theme was in line with the Heritage Day celebrations, we had a lot of artists from traditional music to traditional dances. It’s fascinating because the acts also always deliver and the reaction from the crowd says it all. Zazi Media also always does a lot and we are extremely grateful that they always choose us as the host venue,” he said.

This year, said Taylor, they had two 100% Zulu Comedy events and were planning to do the same next year.

He said there are also plenty of events that are in the pipeline leading up to the festive season and they are also preparing to host the Diwali festival next month. One of the attendees, Nokuthula Maweni, described the show as “out of this world”.

Maweni said even though the main act, Durban-based comedian Felix Hlophe did not arrive at the event, reportedly due to traffic delays, all the performers were outstanding.

It was fun and I had a great time. You can really see that there is so much work that went in, not only from the performers’ side but also from the side of the organisers as well.

“We are hoping that the event will continue for many more years and Pietermarizburg will always be the host of it,” she said.