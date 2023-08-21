Big turnout for Spar Women’s Challenge in Pietermaritzburg

By Jerry Barnes

Locals turned out in large numbers to welcome back the popular Spar Women’s Challenge in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

More than 3 000 runners from across SA took part in the 10 km and 5 km events.

While the majority of licensed and top athletes chose to take part in the main 10 km race, others — most notably fun runners and walkers — opted for the more relaxed 5 km option.

Participants were joined by friends, family members and colleagues eager to enjoy the day on the road.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said he came to support and salute all the women taking part in the race, especially his daughter and wife.

This is just out of this world, just look at the numbers on the road … I am really impressed by this event and that’s why I came to support all the women who are taking part in the race today. It’s their month and look how they made a statement on the road … I am here to encourage them.

A nurse from MediClinic, who lives in Berg Street, Thembi Ndlazi, on Sunday told The Witness that she had worked her 12-hour night shift before coming to run the race.

This race is so special to me and to all of us as ladies and we love it.

First-time social runner Siphumelele Ngcobo from Imbali Unit 1 said she loved everything about the race. She said she enjoyed it and will be back again next year.

“Look how beautiful the ladies are on the road and how well organised this event is.”

A Unit BB resident, Nomusa Mahlanze, said she enjoyed running at her own pace, with “no pressure, and meeting new friends on the road”.

Mahlanze’s friend, Thulisile Memela, also from Unit BB, said the race was “big and colourful, with a great atmosphere”.

The overall winner was Tayla Kavanagh (43:07); in second place was Jenet Mbhele (35:21) and in third position was Makhosi Mhlongo (37:38).