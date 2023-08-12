Bill open for public comment

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Department of Health has encouraged citizens to take advantage of the window given for them to make comments and suggestions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

As a crucial step in passing the NHI Bill, Parliament has asked the public to share its views and opinions through public hearings.

The objective of the health scheme bill is to provide universal access to quality healthcare for all South Africans as enshrined in the Constitution.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the portfolio committee on Health in the legislature began a series of public hearings from July 28 and will be visiting six districts in the province as centres of public consultations.

The districts to be visited are uMkhanyakude, uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Harry Gwala, and Ugu.

Many stakeholders and experts have raised concerns that the NHI scheme envisaged in the bill is simply unaffordable. They also say that it will open room for more administrative procurement corruption and, given the dire state of public healthcare in the country, it will subject South Africans to poor services.

Doubt

Doubt has also been created in the minds of South Africans on whether their views on the bill would be regarded or whether the government would pass the bill in its current form, without giving any consideration to public opinion.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, told Weekend Witness there was no need for the public to worry about the process because every submission (both written and verbal) will be recorded and accounted for, for audit purposes.

We encourage people to participate actively in the process to ensure their voices are counted when a decision is made and to avoid being influenced by anyone who is against the bill, especially the medically insured who seem not ready to share with ordinary citizens, who solely rely on public health facilities.

Professor Saloshni Naidoo, head of public health medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, also encouraged individuals and interested groups to make comments.

She said it was an opportunity for people’s voices to be heard and the public should take full advantage of the opportunity to submit comments.

“Rather make comments and give input now than later complain or be dissatisfied with what one ends up with.”

Organisations such as Dear South Africa and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have opened up platforms on their websites for the public to make their submissions through the groups.

Dear South Africa founder, Rob Hutchinson said this was an opportunity for the public to drive a positive outcome towards a democratic South Africa.

“As we have seen, public pressure does create impact, and your voice is a powerful influence on the direction of our democracy.”

DA KZN Health spokesperson

Democratic Alliance Spokesperson on Health in KZN, Edwin Baptie said it was essential that citizens submit their comments on the NHI Bill.

It has far-reaching implications that have the potential to drive our already compromised public health service into greater crisis. It was abundantly clear in the previous parliamentary process that submissions from a wide range of stakeholders had been ignored.

He said that should not discourage anyone from participating.

“That distortion should not stop anyone from commenting.

“We will strengthen our democratic process by using it to the fullest, and not be dissuaded by the arrogance of those in power.”

“This money bill has massive tax implications and could drive our limited health professionals to seek greener pastures,” he said.

Public hearings in KZN will end on August 22.

The remaining public hearings will take place at the Mkholombe Community Hall in Ugu on August 15.

On August 18 they will be at the Umzinyathi New Nhlalakahle Community Hall.

On August 22 at the Harry Gwala Clydesdale Community Hall. All the public hearings start at 10 am.