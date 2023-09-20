Bird flu hits SA farms

By Zama Myeza

The highly-pathogenic avian influenza is set to affect the prices of chicken and eggs in the near future.

According to a poultry industry official quoted in a South African agriculture publication, the country’s chicken industry has lost over 3 787 000 birds since the beginning of June due to a deadly new strain of highly-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) with millions more being in jeopardy.

HPAI, also known as bird flu, is a disease that affects birds.

It is caused by the Influenza A pathogen virus.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (Woah), the first outbreak began in May in the Mpumalanga province.

ALSO READ | Bird flu confirmed at Boulders Penguin Colony in Cape Town

It has since spread to different provinces in the country, including KwaZulu-Natal.

The KZN Department of Agriculture said that HPAI is a controlled disease in South Africa, so when it is detected on a farm, that farm is placed under quarantine by the state in accordance with the Animal Diseases Act.

The quarantine on the farm will only be uplifted when certain conditions are met.

This has had an impact on the prices of eggs and chickens in stores.

“Farms producing chicken meat and eggs will be placed under quarantine, they won’t be able to supply the market,” said Themba Sikhakhane, the chief director of the Veterinary Services.

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) general manager, Abongile Balarane, told The Citizen that the number of layer chickens lost to the flu would lead to a tight supply of eggs.

We have now lost more than 25% of the national production size this week alone,” said Balarane.

ALSO READ | Swine flu kills Deccan Rd pupil

According to the latest monthly household affordability index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, the price of frozen chicken portions during August went up by three percent.

South African consumer inflation slowed to a two-year low of 4,7% on an annual basis in July, but Statistics South Africa noted that the price increase for eggs, milk and cheese accelerated to 14,4%, from 14,1% in June.

The outbreak has led to a shortage of eggs, with several retailers alerting customers that shelves could be empty soon.

As a general precaution, whenever possible people should avoid direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance.

The department has surveillance programmes to monitor several diseases, including bird flu.

They said they are intensifying these programmes so that early detection can be achieved.

The department also intends to educate the citizenry of the importance of keeping their farms bio-secure, that is, putting measures in place to prevent introduction of bird flu into their farm

“Bio-security is a set of measures designed to protect a farm from the entry and spread of diseases,” said Sikhakhane.

Balarane said Sapa and industry leaders have started discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural development to explore the possibility of procuring emergency vaccines to assist the industry in this challenging situation.

“It will take us some time to restock the affected farms. In the short term, there will be tight supplies of eggs. We expect the normal supply and demand forces will drive up the price of eggs,” he said.