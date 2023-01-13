Bishopstowe farmer shot during attempted robbery

Akheel Sewsunker

“It sounded like a war zone.”

This is how the wife of a farmer, who was shot on their Bishopstowe property during an attempted robbery yesterday morning, described the dramatic shooting.

The incident, which has rocked the Bishopstowe farming community, is the latest in an escalating wave of gun violence around Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

The traumatised woman recalled how after being woken by the alarm at around 3 am, her husband went out to check what had triggered it, assuming it was a cat, only to be met by two armed intruders who fired at him, wounding him in the leg.

My husband went to let the dog out. He was barking like there was a wild animal here, which is something he does often. My husband thought it may have been a wild cat so he went to check the fence line, because the day before we noticed that our fence had been cut. He walked around, with his torch and, initially, he did not see anything. As he walked down the line of the fence, suddenly there were gunshots and he saw guys shooting.

The wife and her daughter, who remained in the house, started hearing gunshots.

“I phoned our neighbour to come and help, and he put a message on the farm security group,” she said, adding that the dreaded thought of her husband being killed had run through her mind.

Then my husband shouted: ‘Please open the door! I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.’ We opened the door and he came in bleeding. He was shot in his upper leg and there was blood everywhere. We got a towel and wrapped it around his leg. We messaged the security group again for them to send an ambulance. The ambulance came within 45 minutes and transported him to hospital.

Within the property, they were able to recover a set of railway sleepers the intruders had carried with them.

“They had carried them across the farmyard, and they were obviously going to come and use these to smash our door down. I don’t know what they were going to do after that,” said the wife.

She added that she doesn’t know why they started shooting at her husband, as he wasn’t aware that they were there until he heard the shots.

“He hid behind a tree that was only a fraction of the width of his body to shield him from the bullets. He was very lucky that he wasn’t killed. It was very traumatic,” she said.

She added that her husband is in a stable condition and is recovering in hospital.

“He is in high spirits. We are very aware that things could have been worse,” said his wife.

Over the years, there have been a number of incidents like this in the Bishopstowe area.

A few years ago, one of our neighbours was shot and killed, not far from where these guys were shooting at my husband from. The concern is that in winter, when the cane grows, the guys just run into the fields and you can’t see or find them. We need drones or something like that to help.

The couple’s neighbour, who asked not to be named, said they had received overwhelming support from farmers from afar. “We had farmers here from Dalton. Our local community watch was here as well with their K9 units,” he said.

According to the neighbour, this is not the first attack in the community this year. In another attack on a nearby property, which happened on New Year’s Day, three firearms were stolen.

We suspect that these firearms were used in this attack, based on the cartridges that were found and the way they were reloaded. The SAPS as well as the other parties are trying to link this incident to the other one. They are also trying to link it to the murder that took place in Ashburton, because [that shooting] happened right after the firearms were stolen.

“We had a good, incident-free festive season, and then this happened,” he said.

The neighbour, who is also a farmer, said he believes this was not just a burglary attempt, and the community is treating it as a farm attack.

They would not have started shooting at the guy if they were coming to steal something. This is an attack on a farm owner in the area and we will treat it like that. This is not breaking and entering, but an attack.

As crime continues to escalate and puts communities at risk, the neighbour raised the police’s response time to this incident as a concern.

One of the biggest complaints is the response time for our local SAPS. Mountain Rise SAPS were here, along with three other security teams that came from Plessislaer, before our local Bishopstowe police force arrived.

He called for the police to have better resources to combat these crimes.

Our Bishopstowe police are excellent and they are very capable of doing their job. We are on the right track with the police station, but they need more support. They need more vehicles and more equipment to do their job efficiently.

Pietermaritzburg SAPS spokesperson Sifiso Gwala said a case of attempted murder was opened at Bishopstowe for further investigation and no arrests had been made.

It is alleged the victim [58] and his wife were sleeping when they were awoken by a noise outside. The victim went out to investigate the noise. Whilst investigating, with a torch, he saw two unknown men away from the premises. The suspects fired several shots towards the victim and they ran to the cut fence, where they entered. The victim got shot in the thigh and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gwala added that, at this stage of the investigation, it could not be established if the gun used is linked to other recent shootings.