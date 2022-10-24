Bisley Nature Reserve calender on sale

Jordan Erradu

Nature lovers are urged to order their Bisley Nature Reserve (BNR) 2023 calendar as soon as possible before stocks run out.

A limited number of the calendars, compiled by renowned photographer, birder and Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FOBNR) committee member, Roger O’Neill, will be available for sale.

All the photos are by local photographers. Every photograph has been carefully selected.

Proceeds will go towards the maintenance of equipment and rehabilitation of the reserve.

Due to the more expensive colour printing, only 400 have been ordered. The cost of the calendars is R160.

For more details call Peter West at 061 660 8123 or e-mail him at west@absamail.co.za.