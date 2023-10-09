Black Coffee celebrated by KZN Premier

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal congratulated Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known by his stage name DJ Black Coffee for his successful, sold out show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, congratulated the Umlazi Township, KwaZulu-Natal born DJ who became the first South African DJ or producer to headline a show on this global stage.

On behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we would like to join the rest of the South Africans and the world in congratulating one of our own, DJ Black Coffee. He didn’t do it for us only as KwaZulu-Natal, but for the rest of the nation, Africa and beyond. We are very proud of him, his management and the supporting artists who performed with him last night. Madison Square Garden is indeed a global theatre where artistic dreams are realized.” said Dube-Ncube.

Black Coffee was also joined on stage by fellow South African artists such as Major League DJs Bucie and Msaki and others at the sold out venue.

“DJ Black Coffee’s star keeps rising. This is a nice follow up to his 2016 BET Award and last year’s Grammy Award in the dance/electronic album category and other accolades in between. We thank him for being a shining star and a positive influence to the youth and upcoming artists. Indeed, he is our goodwill ambassador and one of our finest exports,” said Dube-Ncube.