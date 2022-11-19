Black Friday dodgy deals

Nompilo Kunene

Bargain hunters have been urged to be on the lookout for fake discount deals and to refrain from spending money they don’t have this Black Friday.

Black Friday, which falls on November 25 this year, has become one of the biggest shopping days on the South African calendar, with a growing list of local retailers offering reduced prices on a range of products.

Many stores and businesses are expected to return to their standard one-day deals this year after extending offers in previous years to accommodate more reduced foot traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud and scams

A financial adviser has warned South Africans not to spend money they don’t have on Black Friday and on Cyber Monday, which follows on Monday November 28, as well as during the festive season.

Spending wisely

Linda Lombard, a Durban-based financial advisor, said consumers are using short-term credit to afford higher prices and this may constrain spending in the months ahead.

She said the TransUnion SA’s consumer-credit index fell the most on record in the second quarter.

It went to 49 from a final reading of 55 in the first quarter of the year. The drop brings the index to its lowest level since the third quarter of 2020.

She said the index shows that household cash flow is under pressure, with prices of goods rising more than income.

“This suggests that real purchasing power is being limited. Without increased household income, the index is likely to deteriorate further.”

She said these pressures won’t stop consumers from spending on Black Friday and during the festive season.

We can, however, expect consumers to focus on necessities and preparing for the new school year rather than on treating themselves and their families to extravagant gifts.

Weekend Witness posted a poll on Twitter asking people if they will be making any purchases this Black Friday.

Of the 38 votes, only five percent said they would be making purchases on the most-anticipated Friday of the year, while 18,4% of people said they will only be making specific purchases. 28,9% said they were too broke to buy anything on Black Friday, and 47,4% believe “Black Friday is a scam”.

ALSO READ | Warning over fraudsters as Black Friday and the festive season approach

Before being sold on a big flashy “for sale” sign, Lombard advises shoppers to do their homework ahead of the big Friday sales.

“Find out the real price of the items you want beforehand and also compare the prices at different stores as some retailers just slap on the big sale signs to fool clueless shoppers,” she said.

More fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) were sold on Black Friday last year than in the traditional Christmas season.

Comparison between Black Friday and Christmas shopping

A report by NielsenIQ Sub-Sahara Africa’s Analytics Director, Kobus Eksteen, indicates the FMCG basket was 23% higher than the average of other month-end weeks in 2021.

He said this means certain brands are now reliant on Black Friday sales to achieve their targets.

It’s a double-edged sword because it shows how important that week is and how well brands are doing during that week, but obviously it also means that they now have to continue this behaviour because if they were to stop participating [in Black Friday specials], it means that a quarter of their annual sales would suddenly disappear overnight.

The research company also found that the Black Friday week and the week immediately thereafter increased their lead over the two key December month-end weeks, from two percent larger in 2020 to six percent larger in 2021, suggesting that sales are possibly being pulled forward, from December into November.

Those opting to swap busy shopping centre queues for the checkout button on their favourite shopping sites have been warned to keep an eye out for cyber criminals who have scams of their own during this time.

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of Eset Southern Africa digital security company, said this year, more South Africans will opt to avoid long queues at stores for e-commerce sites.

She urged people to stay vigilant, and on the lookout for dodgy deals and online scams.