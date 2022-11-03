Black Mamba visits popular Restaurant

Nosipho Gumede

A large Black Mamba was seen outside of a popular restaurant in Westville, Durban, recently.

According to snake rescuer Nick Evans, he received a call from the owner alerting him of a ‘big snake’ in front of her restaurant which is close to the Palmiet Nature Reserve.

“I’ve been to her house for snakes before, but didn’t expect to be going to her business,” said Evans.

He said he expected to see a large house snake, or Herald, when he made his way there, however, much to his surprise, it was a Black Mamba.

“I got sent a video and it was a large-looking Black Mamba, moving towards a Ford Ranger,” said Evans

He added that it was not what he was expecting, especially since it was raining heavily.

“When I arrived, it had gone under the bakkie, as I expected yet dreaded but thankfully, I spotted it as I stuck my head under,” said Evans.

He said his wife helped him get it out, along with fellow snake-rescuer Nick Saunders, who was there for dinner.

Death of the snake

“The snake had been clearly run over, and I could see it was finished. It died hours later.

“Its body was donated to research, so it’s death wasn’t in vain,” said Evans.

Talking about where it might have come from, Evans said the Palmiet Nature Reserve isn’t far, so it could have come across.

“It could have also come from a storm water drain, as a friend suggested, or in a car. I told the owner it could have come in her car, being situated on the Palmiet,” said Evans.