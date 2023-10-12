Black sparrowhawk rescued from poacher

By Akheel Sewsunker

FreeMe Wildlife is currently caring for a Black sparrow hawk that was poached on the South Coast.

According to Tammy Caine, the raptor specialist at FreeMe Wildlife, the bird was first handed over to Crocworld Conservation Centre.

“Fortunately it was not injured at all, but it was impossible to reunite it with its parents as we did not know where it originally came from. We don’t know how the poacher came to have it, only that he was trying to sell it on the side of the road, and that is how it got rescued by a kind member of the public passing by,” said Caine.

She added that the Black Sparrowhawk is a common species in South Africa.

They have readily adapted to altered landscapes and are often found in plantations, and urban and peri-urban areas with large, exotic trees. They hunt primarily pigeons and doves and are bird hunting specialists," she said.

Caine added that they will follow their normal process when it comes to taking care of the bird.

“We will follow the natural fledging process as closely as possible at FreeMe Wildlife, introducing the bird to natural prey, and getting it flying fit before release.

“It will then be ‘hack released’ on a suitable property. This requires settling it into a temporary enclosure at the release site, and providing supplementary food at the site, allowing the bird to start hunting on its own, but coming back for food when it needs to,” she said.

Caine said that the bird has settled well at FreeMe.

The bird will soon be moved from its nursery pen to a larger enclosure, and from the enclosure to a flight tunnel, before being moved to the release site. FreeMe Wildlife is able to do the work it does and run a world class wildlife rehabilitation centre because of the support it gets from the public and organisations such as the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.

“FreeMe Wildlife would benefit from getting more patrons on board to support its work as pressure on our indigenous wildlife is continuing to grow, and the organisation needs to grow to meet this increasing need,” said Caine.