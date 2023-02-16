Blackridge suspect finally sentenced

Londiwe Xulu

A man who had been preying on Blackridge, Pietermaritzburg, for at least two months, was sentenced to an effective term of nine years’ imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg district court on Wednesday.

Lindokuhle Mkhize’s (23) sentencing comes after his guilty plea on charges of theft and housebreaking.

Magistrate Sharleen Lupke found that Mkhize premeditatedly prowled the streets of Blackridge, observing the houses and their occupants in order to find the weakest point so he could steal.

He would steal copper pipes and other items from the properties.

When passing sentence, the magistrate took into account that Mkhize also stole valuable items, such as laptops, cell phones, money, jewellery and garden implements. Mkhize was caught red-handed.

Lupke said the crimes Mkhize committed were out of greed and not necessity.

If he was starving, he would have targeted items of food or a pair of shoes and an item of clothing. He did not steal food or clothes but stole over 10 name brand shoes. If he were motivated out of necessity, he would not have monitored and terrorised the community of Blackridge for two months.

He chose to earn his living by dishonest means, taking from innocent victims.

The community of Blackridge had been living in terror. The housebreakings since his incarceration have now diminished.

She added offences similar to those committed by Mkhize were alarming.

She said these crimes trigger the knock-on effect of compelling the homeowners to increase their precautions via security upgrades and security companies have dramatically increased their presence in the district.

The accused and other offenders need to understand that the crimes of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft are not worth committing as they are taken seriously in these courts and the consequences can be severe.

The magistrate found that Mkhize will not benefit from any other form of rehabilitative, reformative or preventative sentence outside prison.

Lupke added there was no evidence before the court that Mkhize wanted to better himself.

“There is no evidence before the court that he wants to better himself or that there are prospects of him benefitting from being released into society.”

Due to his actions, some of the community members had to abandon their homes and move out.

Others took turns staying awake at night, standing watch over their family and property.

“The one family was in their house when he broke in and that incident itself is extremely serious.

The consequences that may have occurred if one member had awoken and walked in on the accused during his crime are too alarming to consider.”