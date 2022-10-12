Blame game after Pietermaritzburg schools have their water disconnected

Londiwe Xulu

Teacher unions have blamed government departments for not caring about children’s education following water disconnections at several Pietermaritzburg schools by the Msunduzi Municipality.

This as the department of education said some schools were guilty of illegal connections.

With the aim of collecting outstanding debt from its consumers, Msunduzi has been disconnecting businesses and government departments, including schools, since last month.

ALSO READ | DA calls for intervention over Msunduzi’s disconnection drive

On Monday, over five schools in Sobantu, Edendale and Imbali had their water disconnected for owing the municipality millions in rates.

Sibusiso Malinga, of the National Teacher’s Unions (Natu), said they understood the municipality’s frustration because these schools owe huge amounts and the municipality needed to collect revenue.

Malinga, however, said this showed incompetency from the Department of Education (DoE) and they couldn’t have schools suffering because of them.

We can’t allow a situation where teaching and learning is affected because of the department.

Our pupils can’t be disturbed by things that don’t concern them, especially since matrics are preparing for their final exams. They need to meet with the municipality, even the premier’s office if need be, to sort this out.

Spokesperson for the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), Nomarashiya Caluza, said the disconnections were affecting the schools.

The department needs to come clean and sort this out because we can’t be complaining about Eskom and load shedding and still have such deliberate issues like this affecting our pupils.

She added that the department recently launched a countdown for the final exams and teachers are doing all they can and need all the support.

Georgetown High School in Edendale had their water disconnected for owing R2 million for rates.

ALSO READ | Court orders reconnection of some services after ‘disconnection drive’

A parent from Georgetown, who asked not to be named, said children were sent home after their lunch break. He said they had to find water to cook for pupils.

We were told the school was owing R2,4 million and they had to pay at least R50 000. The municipality said they had been billing the school for waste collection as well but we have never once seen them [collecting waste]. The school doesn’t even have a water meter and we have been enquiring about this for years. They removed pipes feeding us water as there’s no water meter.

He added that a number of schools in the Edendale area had the same issue. He said the schools have been engaging with different government departments and the municipality about this since 2012, but there haven’t been any developments.

He said in 2020, the school had its water disconnected for a bill of about R1 million and they were assisted by the DoE.

He added the school couldn’t afford to pay R50 000 to the municipality since they were a no-fee school with 1 400 pupils.

The school has other needs that will not be fulfilled. At this moment, children were told they will be released after their lunch break until the water issue has been sorted. We are also aware that there are people willing to assist the school with water and they will be getting water tankers.

He said previously, the school was paying thousands of rands for electricity and they had to change to a prepaid meter.

He said houses near the school also didn’t have water meters and he suspected they were not the only ones using water from the school.

ALSO READ | KZN Museum slams City’s ‘publicity stunt’ with disconnection drive

He added they also had an issue of getting high water bills, even during holidays when there was only a security guard at the school.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education Muzi Mahlambi said it was unfortunate that the municipality had to collect revenue and that this was also affecting the schools.

Mahlambi said the department was also concerned about illegal connections and some of the schools were guilty of this.

The district director had a meeting with the municipality and the principals from all the schools that were owing. They had a discussion as to how this should be handled. The schools are hugely affected by the disconnections, but we will continue engaging with the municipality.

Msunduzi Municipality did not respond to queries by the time of publication.