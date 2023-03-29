Blanket-gate officials back at work

Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development officials who were placed on suspension after being implicated in the 2020 irregular procurement of blankets to the tune of R22 million, have been allowed to return to work.

Among other things, the officials have been accused of procuring 48 000 blankets at inflated prices, with some suppliers paid in advance in contravention of treasury’s procurement guidelines.

Despite the fact that the disciplinary processes against the implicated officials were underway, sources told The Witness that the decision to bring back the officials came after concerns that the officials “were getting paid for sitting at home”.

“They have been on suspension for almost three years and there is no indication that their disciplinary processes would be concluded any time soon. It was felt that they should continue working while the disciplinary processes against them were continuing,” a source in the department said.

Officials charged following forensic investigation

The officials, who include chief directors, were charged following a forensic investigation instituted by the treasury department.

At the time of the procurement of the blankets, the department claimed that the items were part of the department’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, an investigation by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) found that despite the department’s having utilised emergency procurement procedures when buying the blankets, 43 000 of the 48 000 blankets had not been distributed more than a year after being procured.

The SIU, which has since recovered millions of rands of the R22 million from services providers who supplied the blankets, recommended that some officials should face criminal charges in connection with the blankets scandal. However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute the implicated officials.

Delays in the conclusion of internal disciplinary processes blamed

Briefing the KZN Legislature portfolio committee on social development during a recent committee meeting, head of KZN’s Social Development Department, Nelisiwe Vilakazi, blamed delays in the conclusion of internal disciplinary processes on what she described as Stalingrad tactics employed by the implicated officials.

According to sources within the department, the suspended officials have already received letters informing them to report for work “at the beginning of April”.

However, they have been deployed to different units. They won’t be going back to the units in which they were before they were charged.

KZN social development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the department would first have to confirm with the disciplinary committee (DC) chairperson before commenting on the matter.

The return of the officials to work comes a week after the Public Service Commission (PSC) lambasted government departments for failure to ensure that disciplinary processes were concluded on time. In its report released on Thursday, the PSC warned against ineffective and flawed disciplinary processes, saying they were costly to the government.