Blaze at informal settlement leaves scores homeless in Cinderella Park

By Chanel George

A blaze that swept through a settlement in the northern suburbs has left many people homeless.

Residents of Malivan, an informal settlement situated in Cinderella Park, watched a fire sweep through their neighbourhood as the wind picked up over the weekend.

A total of 55 informal structures have burnt down, rendering many people homeless.

The fire, which started at 11.45 pm on Saturday night, was reportedly caused by vagrants who had been burning a sofa within the settlement.

The fire spread rapidly, destroying homes and belongings, including identification documents.

Noxolo Ngubo, who has lived in the area since 2002, said there is no denying that the area is notorious for vagrants who seek shelter in an informal household.

As you can see they are all around us here, right next to us is an informal structure in which many vagrants live. They are stealing from everyone here and in neighboring communities.

She said the police do arrest some of the vagrants in the area, but they are released shortly afterwards.

This is our reality. Our justice system has failed us.

She said after the fire started, the fire department arrived two hours and 15 minutes later.

“They could have prevented the spread of the blaze, which was caused by the winds that evening,” said Ngubo.

She said some people have lost everything in the fire and are in need of food as some have not eaten a proper meal for a day.

Ward 34 councillor Roy Ram said he was alerted to the fire, which was caused by a vagrant in the area.

Due to this people who live there have lost everything they own. I would like to appeal to anyone who can donate anything to please do so, to assist the families affected by the blaze.

In a statement by municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba, he said the city’s emergency services had responded to the fire at the informal settlement, which started in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The fire and emergency services extinguished the fire, which had already engulfed 34 shacks, leaving 69 people homeless,” said Mapholoba.

He said no death or injuries were reported.

The disaster management are still busy with the assessment of the situation. It is reported that the fire was caused by young children that were playing with matches. The fire was fanned by the strong winds, causing rapid fire spread.

He said disaster management is working with the ward councilor and ward committee to mitigate the effects of the fire.

“The municipality was able to provide the required number of blankets (71) and mattresses (71). An NGO assisted the families with hot meals and hygiene packs,” added Mapholoba.

He said there are procedures in place to assist the affected families.