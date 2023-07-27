BMW donates new vehicle to security company

By Akheel Sewsunker

Mi7 recently received a donation from BMW Pietermaritzburg, which is part of the Supertech Group, to allow them to do their job to the best of their ability.

Preona Naidoo, the brand and marketing manager for BMW, said that the ethos of Mi7 matched the ethos of BMW.

We believe in what they do for the community. We are fully sponsoring a BMW X3 to Mi7 for their advanced life support unit. The X3 is all terrain so that they are able to go out and do what they do best. The directors, Shabir and Ubaid Tayob, are from Pietermaritzburg. This is their home town and they have a huge heart for the community and are always looking for ways to give back and uplift the community.

Colin David, the national director for Mi7, said that they had developed a partnership with BMW.

He said the new car will be used as an advanced life support vehicle “to benefit the community at large at a much quicker and rapid pace.”

David added that another two vehicles, also sponsored by BMW, will be arriving in due course.

Andrew Brown, the paramedic who will be using the vehicle on a day-to-day basis, said that it was a pleasure to have such vital and efficient tools at his disposal.

This vehicle will be used to get advanced life support to critically ill patients. It has ventilation and monitored defibrillation and a wide variety of medication that can assist with pain relief, with any cardiac or heart-related issues.

Brown added that he aims to cover a wide area with his new vehicle.

“This will assist me to get help to people, not just in Pietermaritzburg, but also in places such as Greytown, Dalton, Durban and Ixopo. It also has some rescue capabilities,” he added.

The BMW X3 is valued at R1,3 million.