Body of fisherman found after two-day search in Tugela River

By Nosipho Gumede

The body of a fisherman who drowned in the Tugela River on Tuesday afternoon was found on Thursday.

According to a statement released by IPSS Medical Rescue, after an extensive two-day search, the man’s body was spotted by local community members down the river from where he disappeared under the water.

After a long hike, IPSS Search and Rescue members, alongside SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, KDM Lifeguards, SAPS Search and Rescue Richards Bay as well as local SAPS members managed to gain access to the body.

They added that Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) assisted with relocating the body with the use of their RUSA helicopter and for also airlifting Search and Rescue and SAPS members back to the main road and preventing another four to five hour hike back.

How the fisherman drowned

According to previous reports from IPSS Medical Rescue, they received reports from witnesses of a 27-year old man who was fishing along the river bank and got into difficulty whilst taking a swim to cool off, on Tuesday.

They said despite efforts made by one of the witnesses, he was unable to save the man.