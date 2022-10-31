Body of missing Durban biker found

Witness Reporter

The body of a missing motorbike rider, Ryan Leach, from Ballito was found by Ballito community members on Monday morning.

Leach went missing on Sunday while out on his bike.

ALSO READ | Man, woman found dead at parking lot at Gateway shopping centre

Paul Herbst, Medi Response spokesperson, said the Medi Response search and rescue division, together with other role-players, were alerted to the fact that a motorbike rider from Ballito, had gone missing in the Glendale area.

“Various search and rescue processes were initiated and ultimately the motorbike of the young man was found abandoned in a soccer field. There was initially no sign of the young man.

“Sadly, during the early hours of this morning [Monday], local community members from Ballito located his body in a densely vegetated area.

“It is presumed that he suffered a fall and fell down a drop. His body was recovered and handed over to local police,” said Herbst.