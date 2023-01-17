Body of Pietermaritzburg girl (8) swept off low-level bridge found

Lethiwe Makhanya

The body of an eight-year-old girl who was swept away at Peace Valley low-level bridge during this month’s heavy rains has been found.

Rahma Rashidi was swept away about two weeks ago while trying to cross a bridge with her mother during the heavy rains.

Her body was discovered on Friday afternoon.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said Rahma’s body was discovered by a passerby walking across the bridge over the Msunduzi River in College Road.

At the time of the incident, the mother told The Witness she was crossing the river with her daughter and carrying a two-year-old on her back.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi mayor calls for bridge to be closed after third drowning

Someone offered to assist her by taking Rahma across, which she agreed to, but she said the next moment she saw her daughter was being swept away by the water.

“I watched her fading away, screaming my name,” the devastated mother said.

In April last year, Layla Hawazi (24) and her younger sister Nusra Hawazi (19) were swept away while they were trying to cross the bridge during the April floods.

Layla’s body was found in May in the Msunduzi River next to Hulamin.

However, her sister has still not been found, almost a year on.

Following the recent drowning, Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has called for the bridge to be closed permanently.