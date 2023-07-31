Body of young man discovered on Mooi River farm

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mooi River police have opened an inquest after the body of a 23-year-old man was discovered on a farm.

The man, who had been identified as Andile Sanele Ndimande, was found at Langholme Farm in Mooi River on Saturday.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, Ndimande’s body was decomposing when it was discovered.

He said Ndimande had been missing for about three weeks.

He said Ndimande had been missing for about three weeks.

He was reported as a missing person on July 4. According to his family they last saw him when he was leaving for work but he never returned. They looked for him but they did not find him. The cause of his death is still unknown at this stage and it will be determined by the post-mortem report.

“Mooi River police have opened an inquest,” he said.