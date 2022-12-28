Body recovered at Umlazi dam, search continues for another body

Witness Reporter

A body of a man believed to be in his 30s was recovered at a dam in Umlazi E Section on Wednesday morning.

KZN Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said police divers and paramedics are still at the scene as it is suspected that there is another body that needs to be searched for and recovered in the water.

He added that circumstances resulting in the deaths are being investigated by the police.

*This is a developing story.