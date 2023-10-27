Bok T-shirts sell like hot cakes

By Jerry Barnes

If you were holding out for the finals and left getting your “Amabhokobhoko” T-shirt for the last minute, you may have missed your chance.

On a visit to many shops around Pietermaritzburg to gauge the supply of Springbok supporter T-shirts on Thursday, The Witness quickly established that supplies were dwindling in the city, and where there were T-shirts available, the prices had skyrocketed.

Longstanding local sports store Poobie Naidoo’s had no shirts in stock, with owner Poobie Naidoo saying they had been experiencing difficulties with the suppliers delivering, due to the demand of the online market.

The veteran ultra-athlete and businessman Naidoo also warned sport lovers not to fall prey to buying overpriced T-shirts, which often turn out to be fake.

He said some street vendors around the city were also taking advantage of the occasion and ripping customers off.

Usually, vendors sell the rugby supporter shirts for around R250 to R350, in the CBD and Manchester Road.

However, this week, the Amabhokobhoko T-shirts have been selling for up to R450.

Mr Price Sport at Woodburn Mall in Scottsville also told The Witness on Thursday that the famous green and gold strip was not available in their store.

Total Sports in Church Street still had stock on Thursday, but was experiencing a steady stream of sales, at R900 a T-shirt.

Total Sports store manager Streeni Govender yesterday said their stock was “fast running low” because of the huge demand, especially from the local primary schools celebrating the Bokke Friday theme.

We still have some in our stock, but not of the players’ jerseys; only the supporters’ shirts. People are buying them every day. We are now running low.

Springbok supporters can enjoy the final live on the big screens across the city on Saturday, including at the KZN Botanical Garden, the Woodburn Stadium, Collegians, Eddels Sports Club and Anderson Road in Merrivale.