Boks ready to shine

By Carl Peters

A fired-up Springbok team has promised it will do all it can to “bring further joy to our wonderful nation” when it faces New Zealand in the final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday.

The inspirational South African outfit is ready to encounter the All Blacks at 9 pm, and the unit selected for duty includes hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who has been cleared of a charge of racism levelled by England player Tom Curry during nerve-wracking semi-final action last weekend.

The Bok coach, Jacques Nienaber, announced his line-up for the big game yesterday and vowed his men will be “playing for the nation” while bidding to bring a record fourth World Cup crown to the country.

He said his squad is really focused on making the country proud, especially after all the support that has been received by the players and technical staff.

“The messages of support and videos from home have inspired us immensely and we know the magnitude of this occasion, not just for the players and management – who have made huge sacrifices to get us here – but for what this day means for our country,” said Nienaber.

We are proud of the fact that we have given some hope and excitement to so many people in the last few months, and we’ll give everything to bring further joy to our wonderful nation on Saturday.

He was able to pick Mbonambi in his “matchday 23” after World Rugby, the governing body of the sport, said there was not sufficient evidence to pursue charges against the powerful player. Like Nienaber, SA Rugby welcomed the decision that “no further action will be taken” and said it has “absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi”.

The player forms part of a team that is the most experienced in Springbok history, with a combined total of 987 Test caps going into tomorrow’s game, eclipsing the record set last week against England of 895.

In addition to the positive development surrounding Mbonambi, the team was chuffed to hear that three members of the group have been nominated for the 2023 World Rugby Awards, which will be presented in Paris on Sunday.

Nienaber is in line for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award, while lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Libbok have been nominated in the categories of World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, respectively. Etzebeth was selected for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also spoke on Thursday about the game’s importance off the field of play when he congratulated the three South Africans on their nominations.

I would also like to use this opportunity to wish the Springboks good luck for the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday at the Stade de France. It is a massive honour to represent your country on the biggest stage in world rugby and everyone at SA Rugby and the entire nation is behind you. We have full faith in you to continue giving the country hope and putting smiles on people’s faces.

Meanwhile, Nienaber expects “a powerful onslaught” from the All Blacks and this requires his team to be on guard for “every aspect of the game” in the French capital on Saturday.

Matches between the Springboks and All Blacks are always special and hard-fought, and with this being a World Cup final, the rivalry is expected to be more intense.

“They have an experienced squad with a physical pack and a backline that can create magic from nothing, so we’ll have to be at our best on attack and defence to get the result.”

Saturday’s match will be screened live on SABC and SuperSport.