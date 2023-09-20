Boxer Super Run to feature exciting new schools challenge

By Zama Myeza

The Boxer Super Run event organisers have introduced an exciting schools challenge.

The addition is expected to spark exhilarating racing while offering a R20000 Puma Voucher to the school with the largest pupil turnout on Sunday, October 15.

“The schools challenge will add even more excitement to an already entertaining race,” said Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports.

“Camaraderie and team spirit are vital aspects of any athlete’s development. Not only will young athletes get to enjoy a five-kilometre run as part of a team, but they also stand a chance to win a fantastic prize for their school.

This will definitely add an extra layer of motivation, making the experience all the more rewarding for the young participants.

Lee-Ann Pillay, head of marketing at Boxer Superstores, said: “The schools challenge embodies our commitment to promoting an active lifestyle among our rising stars.

We are excited to provide these athletes with the ideal stage to showcase their young talent

“This challenge not only guarantees thrilling races, but also ensures a day of pure fun and enjoyment for everyone.

“We can’t wait to see our future stars take centre stage, while shining brightly at the Boxer Super Run.”

The run is set to start at Snell Parade via Lagoon Drive, Durban, and finish at Blue Lagoon Park, Durban. It is a five-kilometre run that is open to children from the age of nine.

Entries have been open since Friday, August 4 until Monday, October 9.

The inaugural Boxer Super Run will boast an unprecedented R142 000 prize purse this year. The prize money will be allocated to the top eight male and female finishers in the open category, with the winners each taking home a well-deserved R20 000.