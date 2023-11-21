Boy drowns in river in Canelands, KZN

By Witness Reporter

A boy drowned while swimming in the Mdloti River in Canelands, Verulam, on Monday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, the boy was playing by the river with his friends.

“A grade 3 pupil from Umdloti Primary School in Barrs Flats was in the company of three friends when they decided to swim in the river. The boy stripped naked and entered the water alone,” he said.

He added that the boys called for help when they noticed him struggling in the water.

"Two of the boys fled to a nearby sand mining company and requested assistance, while the third child proceeded to his home to inform his family. An employee from the business entered the river and retrieved the body before contacting Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance. Rusa paramedics were immediately dispatched and on arrival at approximately 2 pm examined the minor," said Balram.

He added that the boy showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.