Boy recovering after circumcision complication

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A 10-year-old boy, whose urinary tract was severed during a circumcision procedure in Durban, is healing.

It is alleged that the procedure took place in June at one of KwaMashu Community Health Centre’s mobile camps. It was performed by a doctor from the organisation AMG Health.

Head of programmes of the organisation, Siyabonga Nzimande, said it was only in August that the healthcare centre was informed through community activists that the boy’s incisions had not completely healed.

"That is when we informed the district [Department of Health], as we have to inform the district after a month of doing a procedure to report if there were adverse effects." The doctor who performed the cut and the doctor responsible for the site, visited the boy at school and he was doing fine, but was referred to St Aidan's Hospital after it was reported that there were still issues with the healing.

Nzimande said the latest report from St Aidan’s is that the boy is doing fine and was receiving medical attention.

“This is not a human rights violation; however, it is an adverse event which is expected to happen when medical procedures are performed, but it is something we don’t like to see happen,” added Nzimande.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the province said this incident will not only severely impact the boy’s quality of life but it could also contribute to the ever-increasing tally of legal claims in healthcare facilities across the province.

The IFP said the boy is believed to be one of seven children who suffered complications following the procedure.

While we understand that no one is forced to undergo medical circumcision, the doctor alleged to be involved in the botched circumcision must be held accountable.

“There must be mechanisms in place to protect the patients and ensure that doctors have the necessary skills to perform their duties,” said IFP provincial spokesperson for health, Ncamisile Nkwanyana.

Two months ago, the auditor-general (AG), Tsakani Maluleke, revealed in National Parliament that medical negligence claims have now risen to R125 billion, with KwaZulu-Natal’s medico-legal claims amounting to R31,7 billion.

According to Nkwanyana, in 2018/19 the department spent R429 093 621,12 on medical legal claims.

Based on the findings of the AG, it is clear that the R50,7 billion budget allocated to the Department of Health for the 2023/2024 financial year will be adversely impacted by medico-legal claims.

The KZN Department of Health had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.