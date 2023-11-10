Brace for Pietermaritzburg N3 upgrade

By Zama Myeza

Sanral’s multi-billion rand upgrade and expansion of the N3 between Gladys Manzi Road and the New England Road Interchange has started and road users have been warned to brace themselves for traffic disruptions.

According to the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral), the R1,91 billion project is expected to take 44 months to complete.

“However, the construction will be undertaken in phases that will eventually deliver four northbound and five southbound lanes per carriageway,” said the road agency in a statement.

Hugh Brooks, Sanral’s eastern region project manager said that motorists and road users are advised that the impact of the construction on traffic will be significant, but measures were in place to minimise disruption.

“We will endeavour to always keep a four-lane single carriageway open that will be shared by both the northbound and southbound traffic within the project limits. A two-lane traffic flow in each direction will be maintained on the N3, with minimal disruption to the traffic once traffic control measures are in place,” said Brooks.

Brooks said contingency measures have been developed to deal with major incidents.

Traffic will be accommodated safely on alternative routes when major incidents occur within the construction zone. We appeal to road users to note and comply with the advance warning signs and speed restrictions when travelling past the construction work zones.

“To prioritise the safety of both construction workers and road users, the speed limit along the route will be reduced to 40 km/h for heavy vehicles and 60 km/h for light motor vehicles during construction.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly and to make provision for the additional travel time,” said Brooks.

The initial stages of construction will consist of major maintenance work along the N3 and the alternative routes, as well as work within the greenfield sections.

The patching, milling and asphalt overlays on the alternative routes will commence from November 2023 until July 2026, and Stop/Go restrictions will be in place.

The construction will also impact all motorists who travel to major destinations from Pietermaritzburg, including the Durban Port, Pietermaritzburg Airport and King Shaka International Airport.

According to Sanral, local areas immediately affected in the vicinity of the construction works include the suburbs of Hayfields, Scottsville, Mkondeni, Epworth, The Meadows, Cleland and Bellevue.

Sanral and project contractors Grinaker recently met with the residents of Ward 36 and 37 to discuss the road development.

Residents raise concerns

A number of concerns were raised by residents, including the issue of safety in the residential areas during construction.

Ward 37 councillor Edith Elliot said a plan to address these concerns was being discussed with Sanral.

A plan was being developed with detailed environmental arrangements for rehabilitation of affected areas, with specific details for each neighbourhood which will be submitted to the Project Laison Officer Mduduzi Madlala, with follow-up meetings thereafter.

“Sanral would like to apologise to all motorists and road users for the inconvenience caused due to the necessary upgrades and realignment. Safety and security for all road users is the ultimate priority of the agency and we will ensure that we keep the disruptions at a manageable level,” Brooks added.

Sanral has suggested the following alternative routes to the N3 to be considered for use by motorists during the period of the construction:

· R103 / R56 / Alexandra Drive.

· R103 / Washington Road.

· R103 / Ritchie Road.

· New England Road.

· Alan Paton Road.

· Market Road.

· Cleland Road.

· Blackburrow Road.

· Gladys Manzi (Murray) Road.

· Pope Ellis Drive.