Breaking the stereotype: Lungi Zama loves her job as a taxi conductor

Lethiwe Makhanya

It was difficult at first but it got better each day.

This is how Lungi Zuma, from Sweetwaters, described her experience working as a taxi driver’s assistant (conductor) in Sweetwaters and Zwartkop taxis.

Speaking to The Witness, Zuma said she has a full-time job from Monday to Friday and she works in the taxi industry on weekends.

Male-dominated job

While this is viewed as a male-dominated job, Zuma said she did not have a problem with that because she knows that she can do the job.

She started working in taxis in December last year.

I grew up without both my parents. My aunts raised me and they did a good job. But the thing that made me want to go and work in the taxi rank is that with my full-time job I could not afford to buy myself anything that I want because I also have children.

Zuma said she did not believe it when she received a call telling her that she must come and work. She said she was very shy on the first day, but now she just does her job.

When [I had to] call people at the rank, ask them where they were going and tell them where the taxi was going I was very shy.

Even with the other people that work at the rank, I was very shy to the point that others even thought that I was full of myself, which was not the case.

She said she has since made friends with her colleagues at the rank.

They are like my brothers. They love me so much and they make working with them very easy. I don’t feel like I am excluded because I am the only female.

I love this job so much that when I am off, I feel bored. I will take a taxi to town and I will ask if there is a driver that needs an assistant and I will end up working. I am planning on going and doing my permit that allows me to be a taxi driver now.

Dealing with rude passengers

Asked about how she deals with rude passengers, Zuma said she is naturally a very calm person, which helps in her job.

I have met with very rude customers and I just decide to stay calm and avoid any trouble. The fact that I am not a loud person is working in my favour in this job.

I love passengers to a point that when they are quiet in a taxi, I will ask them if they are okay, because I want to see them happy. I want to have a good relationship with them.

Zuma advised other people, especially young girls, to take any honest job they can get if they need money to avoid finding themselves doing the wrong things because they need money.

Commuters who travel in the taxi Zuma works for have also praised her on Facebook for how she treats the passengers and the respect she has for them.