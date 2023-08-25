Brics expansion ‘historic’

By Clive Ndou

The expansion of the Brics bloc, currently consisting of five countries, has been hailed as a historic move catapulting the body into a formidable global player.

Brics, which concluded its three-day summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, currently consists of five countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

However, at the conclusion of the summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired the gathering, announced that six additional countries — Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Arab Emirates, Iran and Argentina — have been accepted as the bloc’s new members.

“The membership will take effect from January 1, 2024,” Ramaphosa said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country has been pushing for Brics’ expansion, hailed the expansion as “historic”. “It’s a new starting point for Brics co-operation,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India welcomed Brics’ decision to invite the six other countries. “India supports the expansion of Brics membership, and we welcome moving forward on this, using consensus.

“Brics will be breaking barriers and revitalising economies,” he said.

At the beginning of the Brics summit on Tuesday, more than 20 countries had shown interest in joining the bloc. Ramaphosa said the six new-comers were brought in following evaluation processes conducted by the five Brics countries.

As the five Brics countries, we have reached an agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the Brics expansion process, which has been under discussion for quite a while

Formed in 2009, Brics originally comprised of four countries: Brazil, Russia, India and China.

In 2010, the bloc amended its name from Bric to Brics after South Africa had joined the group.

Viewed as a rival to the grouping of developed nations, the G7, Brics is increasingly becoming an alternative to organisations and institutions created to maintain the current global order.

At the three-day summit, the bloc’s leadership agreed to increase trade between the five countries.

Ramaphosa, who described the three-day summit as a “major success”, said the Brics leaders agreed that the bloc should prioritise the interests of people living in the five countries.

“We shared our vision of Brics as a champion of the needs and concerns of the people of the Global South. These include the need for beneficial economic growth, sustainable development and reform of multilateral systems,” he said.

The Brics leaders, Ramaphosa said, also endorsed the proposal for the launch of a common currency.

“The summit agreed to task the Brics finance ministers and/or central bank governors, as appropriate, to consider the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back to the Brics leaders by the next summit,” he said.

Accounting for 40% of the global population, Brics contributes 25% to the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). Brics’ expansion is viewed as an expression of lack of confidence, particularly by developing countries, in the current global systems controlled by developed countries such as the U.S., UK and France.

In 2015, Brics launched a financial institution called the New Development Bank as an alternative to the World Bank, which has been criticised for attaching unfavourable conditions to the financial assistance the World Bank provides to developing countries.

On the other hand, the U.S., which is currently the world’s super power, has been criticised for, among other things, unilaterally declaring wars on countries it perceives to be a threat to its global interests.

The practice by the U.S. of imposing sanctions on countries it differed with has plunged some developing countries into economic turmoil.

Speaking at the closure of the Brics three-day summit, UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres conceded that the unfairness of the current global systems was creating tensions across the globe.

“They [the current global systems] were largely created in the aftermath of World War 2, when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table,” said Guterres.

“This is particularly true of the security council of the UN and the Bretton Woods institutions (World Bank).”