Brics: Heads of state descend on South Africa

By Clive Ndou

Brics leaders on Tuesday descended on the country for the three-day summit currently under way at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.

Comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the Brics bloc aims to use the summit to strengthen relations, increase trade between member countries and finalise a criteria for accepting new members.

While the other four Brics members are among the world’s biggest economies, South Africa is considered a junior member when it comes to economic muscle.

As a result of South Africa’s less-developed economy when compared to the other Brics members, the country imports more from the bloc members than it exports to individual Brics countries, creating a trade deficit for the summit host.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Tuesday morning held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the matter around the trade imbalance is being attended to.

We have discussed the need to narrow the trade deficit between South Africa and China, and that one of the ways to do this is by ensuring greater market access for value-added South African export goods into the Chinese market

While Ramaphosa said it was important for South Africa and China to resolve the trade deficit matter, he made it clear that the country considered China as a key ally. “We are grateful for the support and friendship that China has provided as we have worked to rebuild and transform our country after the devastation of apartheid.

We recall with gratitude the solidarity demonstrated by China during the Covid-19 pandemic when it supplied much-needed equipment, materials and vaccines to African countries. “China is South Africa’s largest trading partner and South Africa is China’s biggest trading partner in Africa,” he said.

Ramaphosa, Jinping, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil President Lula Da Silva are attending the meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre in person, while Russian President Vladmir Putin will be participating in the discussions virtually.

Putin, whose country is currently embroiled in a war with Ukraine, found his movements around the world restricted following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue a warrant of arrest against him for human rights abuses stemming from his country’s role in the conflict.

Apart from the trade deficit matter, issues being discussed at the summit include the five countries’ reliance on the U.S. dollar for trade between the Brics bloc.

Jinping, whose country previously expressed an interest in the introduction of a common currency within the Brics countries, is widely expected to push for a switch from the dollar during the summit discussions.