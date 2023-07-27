Brics: KZN premier discusses challenges associated with urbanisation

By Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Wednesday that rapid urbanisation, especially in emerging economies in Brics countries, brings major risks and challenges.

Dube-Ncube was speaking at the opening of the two-day Africa Brics Urbanisation Forum at the Durban ICC.

She said research studies have shown that the African continent was projected to have the world’s fastest urban growth rate, with risks and challenges.

As a result, cities continue to experience a rapid increase in slums and informal settlements that we see mushrooming in areas that are not suitable for human habitation. These urbanisation risks include pressures on critical infrastructure, water, sanitation, electricity, unsustainable housing and road networks that are being stretched well beyond capacity. There are many other climate change-related risks associated with urbanisation and increased pollution.

Dube-Ncube said these challenges left governments with a daunting task of rethinking human settlements of the future.

The premier said that in South Africa, the level and quality of planning of urban centres has been historically driven largely on racial lines, which impacted on residents’ access to surveyed land parcels, with registers, plans and land records of rights holders.

She said cities of the future require smart human settlement planning and delivery of integrated, accessible, social facilities, helping to overcome the deficiencies created by apartheid through the delivery of healthier and well-planned human settlements.

She added that due to urbanisation and urban migration, cities like Durban had a challenge of approximately 600 informal settlements — some of which are large-scale, backyard and informal homes.

The current backlog of housing is estimated at 470 000 and this has resulted in constraints relating to bulk services, in particular, water, sanitation and solid waste management.

Dube-Ncube said government was building integrated human settlements for people and was also now able to upgrade privately-owned land using current legislation in order to create a more sustainable liveable environment in which a range of economic and social opportunities can be created.

The Minister of the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng said each Brics country was different, with unique challenges and had to come up with tailor-made approaches to achieve the sustainable development goals.

By localising the sustainable development goals we align global aspirations with local realities and ensure that our efforts bring much-needed impact.

Nkadimeng added that one way South Africa was doing this was by upgrading informal settlements and introducing renewable energy as part of its urban development plans.