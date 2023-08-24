Brics leaders water down criticism of West

By Clive Ndou

While the Brics leaders currently locked in talks in Johannesburg have made it clear they don’t approve of the U.S. and the West’s “bullying” tendencies, they have avoided making antagonistic statements.

The Brics leaders representing the bloc’s five countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are exploring the possibility of a rival currency to the dollar while finalising modalities for the recruitment of more members.

The agenda of the three-day Brics summit taking place at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre has sparked speculation that the bloc’s main agenda is to weaken the influence of the U.S. across the globe.

ALSO READ | BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa

As the largest economy, the U.S. in its quest to protect its interests world-wide, has in the past adopted a number of measures designed to influence global politics.

In some instances, the U.S. has declared war on countries and imposed crippling sanctions on states it perceived to be a threat to its interests.

As things stand, the general view among Brics leaders is that the U.S.’s tendency to take steps against sovereign countries without any consultation with world bodies such the UN and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) represented a threat to the sovereignty of Brics countries.

Brics’ proposal for a common currency, coupled by calls for the expansion of the bloc, is viewed as attempts to counter the U.S.’s dominance in world affairs.

In his opening remarks during the second day of the Brics summit on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that the bloc believed in multilateralism. “… the new wave of protectionism and the subsequent impact of unilateral measures that are incompatible with WTO rules undermine global economic growth and development.

“We therefore need to reaffirm our position that economic growth must be underpinned by transparency and inclusiveness. It must be compatible with a multilateral trading system that supports a developmental agenda,” he said.

ALSO READ | Brics: Heads of state descend on South Africa

The Brics countries, which represent about 40% of the world population, account for 24% of the world’s GDP. Russian President Vladmir Putin, who joined the summit via a video link as he is currently facing a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him, said Brics represented the “global majority”.

Putin made it clear that the bloc was opposed to the West’s attempts to “bully” the world. Putin, who is under pressure to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine, blamed the war between his country and Ukraine on the West’s desire to dominate the world.

“The desire of a number of Western countries to maintain their hegemony in the world led to a severe crisis in Ukraine. The actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are dictated only by the desire to stop the war of extermination unleashed by the West,” he said.

Russia, along with China, are currently embroiled in a cold war with the U.S.. Brazil’s President Lula Da Silva, sought to allay fears that the objective of the Brics countries was to counter the U.S. and the West.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa: Decision to join Brics bloc ‘puts SA on a global map’

The Brics, Da Silva said, was merely an “alternative” formation which did not pose any threat to the West’s groupings such as the G7.

“We don’t want to be counterpoint to the G7, G20, or the United States. We just want to organise ourselves,” he said. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Brics partners to unite as the world was facing “a period of turbulence and transformation”.

“The world is undergoing major shifts, division and regrouping.”