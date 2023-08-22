Brics Summit: Hope for member states’ citizens, concern for the West

By Clive Ndou

While many around the world will follow closely the proceedings at the Brics three-day summit, which kicks off in Johannesburg on Tuesday, interest in the gathering is for different reasons.

For the majority in the five Brics countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — interest in the summit is mainly sparked by the hope citizens have in the bloc, particularly the hope that the alliance will raise the profile of their respective countries.

Some citizens from the Brics member countries have a genuine expectation that the summit will contribute to economic growth accompanied by high living standards among the populace.

For South Africa, whose unemployment rate currently hovers around 32%, there is hope that the deepening of relationships between the five countries will result in the creation of job opportunities for the unemployed.

However, for some — particularly in the West — interest in the Brics summit is sparked by a fear that the bloc could grow into a formidable alliance against the G7 developed countries comprising the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada.

This fear has been aggravated by South African President Cyri Ramaphosa’s announcement that more countries have shown interest in joining the Brics alliance. Addressing the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa painted a picture of an ambitious Brics working on changing the current world order.

Brics countries can collectively shape global dynamics, and acting together have the potential to drive significant changes in the world economy and international relations.

“Together, the Brics members have used their collective voice to call for a world that is more equitable, balanced and governed by an inclusive system of global governance. More than 20 countries have formally applied to join Brics and several others have expressed an interest in becoming part of the Brics family.

South Africa supports the expansion of the membership of Brics. The value of Brics extends beyond the interests of its current members

Some of the things the G7 countries have been accused of include fueling the current global inequality through the protection of multi-national companies and using their financial muscle to dominate developing countries’ markets to the detriment of domestic businesses.

The fact that the U.S. dollar is currently the world’s dominant currency means that developing countries such as South Africa pay high prices each time the dollar appreciates. The crippling effect of the dominant dollar on the economies of developing countries has sparked talks about an alternative currency in the Brics bloc.

Chen Xiaodong, the Chinese ambassador to South Africa, has already hinted that the issue around the need for the five Brics countries to have a “common currency” will be discussed at the summit.

On the global political stage, Brics member countries are known for taking a stance contrary to that of Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), with the latest example being the refusal by Brics leaders to join Nato countries in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In his address to the nation, Ramaphosa made it clear that Brics member countries would not be bullied into supporting a stance at variance with their values and principles.