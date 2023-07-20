Brics turns focus to alternative energy sources

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The second day of this year’s Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Youth Summit panel discussion unpacked key challenges and opportunities that come with alternative energy sources.

This ninth instalment of the summit was hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) at the Coastlands Hotel in Umhlanga, Durban, under the theme “Brics and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

During the panel discussion on Wednesday, deputy director general in the private office of the president, Rudi Dicks shared details of the president’s energy plan.

The just energy transition has to consider the communities that rely on coal mines; however it also comes with opportunities for greener ways and technologies of creating energy and our dependence on coal will decrease.

“Two years ago we introduced private energy generators which have relieved the Eskom power stations,” he said. Dicks said the alternative energy-generating sources also created jobs as companies needed to create solar panels and a workforce was also needed to install them.

Representing the mining sector, Noluthando Zulu from Dwala Mines said energy transition was not new as different energy sources have been implemented throughout the years.

She said the transition was important because it will also offer people work that improves their health and gives them dignity.

From the century of coal, oil was also discovered as an efficient method of generating energy. So transitions do happen. However, the difference is that these changes took centuries. This transition however is driven by people because many communities still don’t have electricity so a transition was necessary.

“We know that the change will have some negative impact on our sector but we also know that there will be more opportunities in the mining sector than the mining of coal,” she said.