Bride’s nightmare ends in a fairytale wedding

By Chanel George

A Durban bride’s nightmare turned into a fairytale last weekend when she said I do in her brand-new wedding dress.

Jennine Naidoo, who was a victim of a robbery on West Street caught the attention of the media after her dress was stolen out of the back of her father’s bakkie on route to her dress fitting.

Most recently, East Coast Radio came through for the distressed bride and arranged a sponsored dress for Naidoo from bridal outlet, Bride&co, following the incident.

Naidoo took to social media to celebrate her new dress on Facebook.

Today I had the most amazing opportunity of replacing my stolen dress with something that is 1 000 times better than what I had lost.

She married her partner Keagan Baldheo in a stunning ceremony which took place at a Durban church in Shallcross, with 200 guests in attendance.

The Witness spoke to Naidoo and asked her to describe her wedding day.

“It was mostly excitement on my part, and it was beautiful to have all my family and friends around me,” said Naidoo.

She said the new dress was more beautiful than the one that had been stolen from her.

“It was more than I could have imagined or hoped for,” said Naidoo.

Her colour scheme for the day was white, gold and emerald.

When I first decided to share my order on social media, I was hesitant, however, my family encouraged me to do so, in the hopes of finding the culprit or maybe retrieving the dress.

She said she did not expect the amount of publicity the incident received.

“People messaged me sharing their stories of attempted robberies where I had been robbed in West Street,” said Naidoo.

For their honeymoon, the couple spent a night in an Umhlanga hotel and the next day they went down the South Coast.

“From the robbery to the gifting of the dress, I have learnt to never give up hope. I have also learnt to accept the things I cannot change and chose to remember that everything happens for a reason,” said Naidoo.

She added that everyone has the choice to do what they want to, but God will have the final say.