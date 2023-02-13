Broken coalition bad for IFP and EFF

Clive Ndou

With recent changes in KwaZulu-Natal’s coalition arrangements placing the IFP’s dominance in the province’s municipalities at risk, the party has called on EFF councillors — whose leaders have turned against the IFP — to continue cooperating with the province’s official opposition.

The IFP is currently governing several KZN hung municipalities through a coalition with the EFF.

However, given the fallout between the two political parties, the IFP could lose several KZN hung municipalities to a new coalition comprising of the EFF, ANC and NFP.

IFP chairperson

Speaking to The Witness recently, IFP provincial chairperson, Thamsanqa Ntuli, said while the impact of an ANC/EFF/NFP coalition on the IFP was being “exaggerated” he conceded that the party needed support from some EFF councillors if it were to retain control of some municipalities.

What some people don’t understand is that EFF councillors in general are happy with the relationship they have with the IFP.

They can see that in all the municipalities where they are cooperating with the IFP there is stability and service delivery.

The decision to walk away was not made by EFF councillors — it’s that of the EFF national leadership.

The decision to walk away was not made by EFF councillors — it's that of the EFF national leadership.

There can't be any doubt that most of the EFF councillors are not happy with that decision and, as such, are unlikely to vote against the IFP mayors.

Relations between the two political parties degenerated after the IFP turned down a request by the EFF leadership that one of the hung municipalities, where the two organisations were cooperating, should be led by an EFF mayor.

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, recently confirmed that the EFF leadership responded by pulling out of the coalition agreement when the red berets realised that the IFP would not give in to the EFF’s demands.

As a principled party, we could not accept such an arrangement because their people in those municipalities did not vote for the IFP or the EFF.

The standoff between the EFF and IFP in KZN has sparked fears of the resurgence of political violence in the province.

Police minister

Police minister, Bheki Cele, recently confirmed that police were engaging political parties as part of an attempt to prevent a situation where there would be “bloodshed”.

The minister of police received information on January 30, from Nongoma, that there is an intention of changing the government…

Councillors requested that there should be extra protection because they fear that their lives could be in danger.

On February 4, the minister of Police was also briefed that leading up to the elections [the election of new mayors] and things that have happened there might be a problem; there might be an escalation and the raising of political temperature in the province.