Londiwe Xulu

Following the devastating damage to Brookside Mall when it went up in flames during the July unrest last year, several shops will officially open on Thursday, including Checkers as the main anchor tenant.

Customers have also been promised a “world-class” Checkers Hyper FreshX concept store, the first one in KwaZulu-Natal.

The new mall stands proud in the space where just the derelict shell was left after the torching of the mall last year.

The mall was a hive of activity on Wednesday as finishing touches to the shiny new premises were being completed, with shopkeepers stocking shelves and preparing their stores for opening on Thursday.

Parking spaces were being painted back outside the mall.

The divisional manager for Checkers in KwaZulu-Natal, Riaz Cotwal, said the opening of the store was an emotional one, saying no one would ever forget the videos taken from the N3 of a huge plume of smoke coming from the mall after it was torched.

Cotwal was speaking at a special tour of the Checkers store on Wednesday with the Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, uMgungundlovu District mayor, Mzi Zuma and chief executive officer of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Businesses, Melanie Venness.

He said Pietermaritzburg has been the home for Brookside Checkers store for some time and they had to come back, bigger and better than ever before.

“What was [touching] for me about this store was when I first came to the site we assembled a team of dedicated professionals. It was so heart-warming to witness a collaboration and the efforts of so many people who were willing to get together and re-build this mall.

“There are so many businesses that were affected by the civil unrest and have not recovered and re-opened. We are also proud that we were able to preserve many jobs in this store and at the mall,” said Cotwal.

He said they spent more than R75 million in capital expenditure together with R50 million for re-stock investment for the store.

He said they were not concerned about spending such amounts, as the store had been a success. Cotwal said the store now has a pet shop and a café inside, and the size of the liquor outlet has increased.

The property developer, Andrew Barnes, said about R190million was spent on the mall including the re-stocking of the other shops.

We had a good working relationship with the local municipality. We are also looking at extending the mall next year but that will depend on the positivity at the centre. We have also had a good working relationship with the community

Barnes said that Clicks would be opening soon. They are not yet open as the store is increasing its size.