Brookside Mall unrest instigator found guilty

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The Pietermaritzburg man who appeared in a video inciting violence at the Brookside Mall during the 2021 July unrest has been found guilty of inciting public violence.

Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma (35), who is originally from Inkandla, was convicted on Friday by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court where he appeared.

Zuma was facing three charges, two charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

ALSO READ | Hefty sentences for July unrest looters

The charges relate to the incidents of looting and violence that occurred in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021, in particular the burning of the Brookside Mall.

He was, however, acquitted on the charge of incitement to commit arson.

Regional court Magistrate Morne Cannon said there was no evidence relating to this charge.

Zuma became popular after he made a video of himself at the Brookside Mall on July 11.

The video which was in isiZulu was taken just before 6pm and it translated to : “Well, comrades as you had sent me. Can you see how quiet the mall is? They have closed at Brookside. If they dare open, we will arrive at 6 in the morning to check if they have opened. If they are open, we are going to destroy here. We are going to cause destruction here. We do not want any person … working tomorrow.

It is shutdown everywhere, the entire KZN. ‘Maritzburg, we don’t want anything. We are closing. If they dare open here, we are coming in tomorrow.

ALSO READ | July unrest: Looters speak on the impact of their actions

During the trial Zuma testified that he was drunk when he made the video and it was a prank.

His case was postponed to October 9 for pre-sentencing arguments. The state will be calling witnesses and defence will provide a report from social workers and correctional services.