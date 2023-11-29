Brookside Mall unrest instigator gets 12 years’ imprisonment

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The Brookside Mall unrest instigator has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg regional court on Wednesday morning.

Mdumiseni Zuma (36), originally from Nkandla was convicted on two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

Zuma became popular after he made a video of himself at the Brookside Mall on July 11.

The video which was in isiZulu was taken just before 6 pm and it translated to, “Well, comrades as you had sent me, can you see how quiet the mall is? They have closed at Brookside. If they dare open, we will arrive at 6 in the morning to check if they have opened. If they are open, we are going to destroy here. We are going to cause destruction here. We do not want any person … working tomorrow.

“It is shut down everywhere, the entire KZN. ‘Maritzburg, we don’t want anything. We are closing. If they dare open here, we are coming in tomorrow.”

During the trial, Zuma testified that he was drunk when he made the video and it was a prank.