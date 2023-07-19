Brrr-ace yourself: More snowfall predicted for KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday warned of more snowfall expected over the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between East London and Richards Bay, leading to localised disruption of small harbours and port activities, and small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing, on Wednesday.

Another yellow level 2 warning was issued for disruptive snow expected over the southwestern parts of KZN on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Snow spell expected in the coming days

The weather office said the snowfall may lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a minimum of 7°C in Pietermaritzburg, 14°C in Durban, -3°C in Underberg, and -1°C in Kokstad.

Saws said the dramatic drop in temperatures is due to yet another cut-off low weather system which is expected to develop over the southern interior of South Africa.

“This system will result in a sudden and widespread lowering of maximum temperatures, especially over the Cape provinces, as early as Wednesday.”

ALSO READ | WATCH: Snow excitement in South Africa

“Apart from the impact of widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, SAWS expects snowfalls to occur over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces tomorrow, spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday,” said the weather office.