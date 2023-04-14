Brutal assassination stuns Pietermaritzburg

By Chris Ndaliso

The intersection of Manning Avenue and Orthmann Road in Pietermaritzburg was a hive of activity on Thursday, with heavily armed men manhandling anyone who took pictures at the scene of a shooting.

This after a 31-year-old man, who is believed to be a businessman, was gunned down in his VW Golf at the intersection on Thursday morning.

It was initially believed, but not officially confirmed, that the man was involved in the taxi industry, but a local taxi boss later maintained that the incident had no links to the industry.

The vehicle was driving down Manning Avenue when it came under heavy gunfire as it reached the traffic signal at the intersection.

In the aftermath, the intersection resembled a movie scene with the road completely closed off to traffic while paramedics resorted to controlling traffic on the congested Ohrtmann Road. The armed men at the scene initially outnumbered the police, with only one van of the men in blue visible.

It was not immediately clear as to where the man, who was seemingly assassinated, was coming from or where he was headed to, but both the passenger’s and driver’s windows of his car were riddled with bullet holes.

A bystander, who said he did not witness the shooting but arrived at the scene after the gunfire had ceased, said there was more than one gunman involved in the shooting.

He said it was scary to see many heavily-armed men but “very few” police at the scene.

I work down the same road and we were loading when the shooting happened. There must have been more than one man involved and they wanted to make sure that they did not miss their target. As we got to the scene, bullet casings were all over the place.

“We expected police to be in control of the scene but instead we saw plainsclothed [some in black clothes believed to be private security from the taxi industry] men with machine guns standing in one group while others posted themselves in strategic positions at the intersection. It was like a movie scene,” said the man, who asked to remain unnamed.

While crime experts gathered and documented evidence emanating from trajectories based on impact marks, a reporter and members of the public were manhandled and forced to delete pictures of the scene by at least two men who claimed to be relatives of the dead man.

Emotions were high and the two men, who were armed with pistols, continued to force anyone who was caught taking crime scene pictures to delete them.

“What do you think you are doing? We don’t even know who you are and you come here and take pictures. This is our brother and we are not happy with you taking pictures,” said one of the men as he grabbed and threw the phone of an onlooker to the ground.

The onlooker was then forced to delete the pictures he had taken.

At least four people, including a Witness reporter, were forced to do the same by the same men.

The Eastwood Taxi Association (ETA) chairperson Peter Petersen, who was at the scene, told The Witness that commuters and communities around Eastwood, Panorama, Beacon Hill, Thembalihle were safe.

“Look, it is just unfortunate that this incident happened along our route and it’s got nothing to do with ETA. As taxi owners and local community members, we are all shell-shocked and still puzzled,” said Petersen.

He said it was “unbelievable” to see a number of private security personnel attached to the taxi industry openly carrying firearms or automatic rifles at the crime scene.

It’s just so risky for everybody and just look at this. SAPS members are outnumbered and no traffic cops at all. Wherever you turn to, you only see people with big guns.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Mountain Rise police were investigating a murder case following the shooting.

It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was fatally wounded by unknown suspects who fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

The victim’s name had not been released by the time of publication.