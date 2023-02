Khethukuthula Xulu

Economic experts say that the electricity crisis taking centre stage in Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana’s annual budget speech was predictable and long-awaited.

However, they said whether or not the minister’s proposals and promises of debt relief would translate into ending load shedding, was still questionable.

The minister announced a proposed debt-relief arrangement for Eskom of R254billion, which consisted of two components — R184 billion which would cover and settle Eskom’s full debt, and a direct take-over of up to R70 billion of Eskom’s loan portfolio in 2025/26.

Relief package for Eskom

Head of South Africa macroeconomic at Standard Bank, Dr Elna Moolman, said the relief package for Eskom was long-awaited.

“The magnitude of the relief matched our expectation, although it was provided over a shorter timeframe [three years] than we expected [five years].

The bulk of the relief is effectively in the form of injections [initially a loan that converts to equity if Eskom meets the stipulated conditions] as we expected [though there is a R70 billion debt swap component in FY25/26 as well]. It is, unsurprisingly, ring-fenced for debt servicing [capital and interest].”

Lecturer in Economics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Sanele Gumede, welcomed the proposed debt relief of R254 billion to Eskom; however he added that debt relief has not been the remedy to load shedding in the past.

The one good thing about this debt relief would be that Eskom would be debt-free, whether or not that will reflect in households not experiencing load shedding is unclear and doubtable. In the past, financial bailouts from the government have never resulted in the end of load shedding, because Eskom has many other issues.

Gumede said the failing infrastructure of Eskom power stations alone caused load shedding, not its debt.

“The real question is whether Eskom has the capacity to provide electricity to South Africans. Eskom was not designed to provide for the growing number of people in South Africa. This leaves lots of room for other sources of energy generation that need to be explored.”

Still on financial relief, Godongwana did not increase the health promotion levy which was welcomed by the SA Canegrowers.

SA Canegrowers

Chairperson at the SA Canegrowers, Andrew Russell, said with the many serious challenges currently facing South African growers, the increase would have decimated the industry, costing the country much-needed jobs.

Minister Godongwana’s decision to maintain the health promotion levy at its current level for another two years was in recognition of the difficult operating environment for the industry. With the industry facing more than R700 million in lost revenue due to load shedding, a milling crisis, and the impact of the recent floods, this intervention was vital.

SA Canegrowers said it was hopeful that this two-year reprieve will also be used to foster further engagement about the effectiveness of the health promotion levy and the possibility of crafting alternative, less destructive and holistic health interventions.

“At the same time, growers will use the opportunity to revive the industry, and to position it for long-term profitability and sustainability,” said Russell.

While some had reason for celebration, others found the speech uninspiring and indicative of a lack of concern for the structural inequalities in the economy.

Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it was clear that the apathetic and indifferent sixth administration had either forgotten or abandoned the commitments of economic emancipation previously made to the people of South Africa.

We welcome the fact that in 2022, the economy avoided recession as it registered a 2,5% growth rate. However, the underlying structural fault lines and constraints, which among others, include the domination of the now significantly foreign-owned monopolies in key sectors, deepening racialised and gendered wealth and income inequalities.

“While there are some positive budgetary allocations, it is depressing to note that the budget continues along the same neo-liberal trajectory that has led to the current crisis,” said Cosatu national spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla.