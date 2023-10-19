By Chanel George

Two burglars caught in the act on Wednesday in Hayfields are believed to be linked to other housebreakings.

This is according to police who attended an attempted housebreaking on Wednesday.

While conducting regular patrols in the Hayfields area, an Mi7 reaction officer noticed a vehicle without number plates parked outside a residence in Foxon Road.

It was alleged that the pair had been attempting to break in.

Mi7 director, Colin David, said knowing the area and the properties well, this immediately drew the reaction officer’s suspicion.

As he approached, he noticed two men tampering with the gate motor.

He said when the pair saw the officer approaching, they quickly hopped into the vehicle (a blue Toyota) and sped off.

“This resulted in a pursuit, with the reaction officer following the pair from a distance until it was safe to intercept,” said David.

He said the vehicle was eventually pulled over at a fuel station in the Mkondeni area.

“After extensive questioning, the pair were escorted back to the property where the extent of the damage to the gate motor was seen,” said David.

He said it’s alleged the pair were in the process of deactivating the motor to open the gate when they were spotted.

“After police arrived, it was made known that the suspects may be linked to other cases of housebreaking in the area,” said David.

He said they were taken into police custody and further investigations are continuing.

Ward councillor Edith Elliot said the CPF and security companies have been very efficient when dealing with crime.

“The crime in the Hayfields area has not picked up, however this syndicate has been moving around,” she said.

Elliot said they seemed to be very organised.

There has, however, been a new case of housebreaking in Hayfields and a person from the Sacca informal settlement in Mkondeni was caught.

Elliot said joblessness is causing people to starve in this area.

“Sacca is known as a place where the criminals also hide out,” she said.