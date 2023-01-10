Burst pipe under Mpumuza home causes widespread water outage

Lethiwe Makhanya

Not following proper procedures when allocating people sites leads to people unwittingly building on top of municipal infrastructure.

This was revealed by ward 1 councillor in Msunduzi, Khulekani Msomi on Monday, after a major municipal water pipe burst underneath a house built on top of it.

Msomi said they had challenges in tracing the main water pipe that burst in Mpumuza leaving thousands of people without water.

It was later established that a house had been constructed on top of the water pipe without the homeowner realising this.

The burst pipe led to seven wards not having water for almost five days as of Monday. Affected wards include ward 1, 11, 12, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

The pipe burst has also resulted in a big hole forming next to Msawenkosi Dlamini’s dining room wall, extending underneath the house.

Water started pouring out of the dining room floor. The water was switched off on Monday as the municipality was trying to find the pipe under the house to fix it.

Msomi said this was not the first time this pipe had burst. He said each time, they’ve had problems when they’ve had to fix it. He said they realised there was a problem with the water supply on Saturday.

We have established that many people have built their houses on top of this pipe, which is a big challenge when something like this happens.

The problem that we have here in Mpumuza is that people buy sites from local izinduna. They sell them without doing proper planning or checking if there are any pipes on that particular site and where they are. Many of the houses are built on top of water pipes and the owners are not even aware of it.

Siphiwe Phungula, the ward 20 councillor, said that they were told that the municipality does not have enough water tankers to supply them with water. The area includes Caluza.

People are frustrated but we are trying our best to constantly update them on what is happening and how far we are with trying to fix the pipe. Even us councillors do not have water in our homes.

Phungula urged residents to stop building houses without consulting with the municipality.

They need to know about the municipal planning to avoid things like this happening.

The Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor, who is also the head of infrastructure, Mxolisi Mkhize, confirmed that the burst pipe was underneath the house and said it is not the only house that is built on top of the pipe. He said this puts the residents and their lives in danger.

If this water pipe bursts, the municipality finds it difficult to find where the burst is.

I am urging residents not to build houses where there are yellow markers which say that there is a water pipe because when there is a problem the municipality will have to come in and fix the pipe.

He said after the current situation has been resolved, they will be engaging with the communities whose houses are built on top of the water pipe to try and find a way forward.

The city said late on Monday that water had been restored to Caluza, Smero, Sgodini, Nhlazatshe and Snathingi and other areas but said “it will take some time to fill up the reservoirs”.

The homeowner, Dlamini, said they are very worried after what happened. He said the water was running through his dining room and across the veranda.

Dlamini said he has lived there for 23 years and he did not know that there was a municipal pipe there until April last year when the pipe burst for the first time.

I bought this house in 1999 and back then it was a small mud house. I then renovated it and made it bigger and I had no idea that there was a pipe under it.

The first time I was made aware of it was when it burst last year but luckily it happened in my garden not close to the house.

Dlamini said now that he is aware that there is this pipe which might one day lead to his house being demolished, said he does not know what to do but he is deeply troubled.