Bus arson sparks fear in KZN

By Lethiwe Makhanya

There are fears that tensions in the regional public transport sector may result in further destruction of property after several buses belonging to SMT were destroyed on Sunday night after arsonists attacked a bus depot in Taylor’s Halt.

Commuters who rely on the bus service for most of their transportation needs are worried about the impact the violence will have on public transport.

The buses were used to transport Vulindlela residents to town on a daily basis.

Residents are worried about how they are going to get to work and back, especially when school reopens next year, if the buses are not replaced in time.

At least seven buses were burnt while parked at the bus depot.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 10 pm.

A SMT manager, who spoke to The Witness, but asked to remain unnamed, confirmed that seven buses were burnt. He said they do not know the reasons why the attackers targeted their buses.

We are also shocked, like everyone. We do not know why the buses were set alight or who set them alight. It is disturbing because it is now going to affect the daily operations as there will be a shortage of buses now. We will also not be able to replace the buses immediately, it is too soon. There are processes that needs to be followed.

Residents living close to the depot are also fearful of being named in the media.

One of them told The Witness that he was preparing to sleep when he heard five gunshots, which were followed by a loud explosion.

At first I did not pay attention because sometimes people do play with guns. When they continued and I heard a huge bang, I rushed to the main house to check if everyone was okay. I then called my friend, who told me that the buses were burning and we went to check. It was bad. Fortunately, one of the security guards knows how to drive and he managed to move the other buses in time, otherwise all of them would have been burnt.

The resident said that those responsible for the crime must be punished harshly as the community rely on the bus service for their daily communting needs.

Another resident, who uses the bus to and from work, said it is concerning and disturbing that there are people who would choose to destroy something that is a help to the community of Vulindlela.

Taxis are expensive and they are not enough to accommodate the whole community. These buses help us a lot. Things are going to be bad especially when the schools reopen since we do not even know when these buses are going to be replaced. A lot of people will suffer as they cannot afford taxis if there is a shortage of buses.

Umgungundlovu District police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the security guard was doing a routine patrol when he saw a 25-litre container with petrol and went to investigate.

One suspect then appeared between the buses and pointed a firearm at the security guard. The guard grabbed the suspects and they fought until the second suspect appeared.

“The guard then ran away to call for back-up and the suspects also fled the scene. By this time, only one bus was ablaze but the fire spread engulfing the others. A total of seven buses were burnt. No one was injured,” said Gwala.

One of the security guards that arrived to assist was able to drive some of the other buses parked at the depot to safety.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property and no one has been arrested.

Ward 4 councillor, Mlungisi Hamilton Zondi said he was woken by a phone call informing him that the buses have been burnt.