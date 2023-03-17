Bus driver dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Khethukuthula Xulu

A bus driver of a popular passenger liner that was on its way to Johannesburg, experienced cardiac arrest and died in Shongweni, Durban, on Thursday night.

According to Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, one of the passengers called paramedics and stated the driver appeared to be suffering a medical emergency and had pulled the bus to the side of the road.

“The caller sent his GPS location and advanced life support paramedics were immediately dispatched.

“On arrival, the man was found to have suffered cardiac arrest and was sadly declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Van Reenen.