City chamber welcomes new directors

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business welcomed two new directors to its management board at its annual general meeting held recently.

The other four members are existing directors who were re-elected. Kervin Budhram from Aberdare Cables and Mziwamadoda Horatius Tyhokolo from SLG were the two new members who were elected as part of the PMCB’s rotation policy, and will join re-elected colleagues David Poole (Austen Smith), Harry Shaw (Shaw & Wall), Dr John Buyers (Preformed Line Products) and Bonga Ndaba (BSN). They will serve a two-year term.

The six elected members, described as “excellent candidates” by CEO Melanie Veness, come from diverse backgrounds in the business arena.

Dr John Ian Buyers, from Preformed Line Products, was re-elected as president for a second year. He holds a doctorate in business management, has 35 years’ experience in management and has been an active member of the PMCB for 12 years.

He has previously chaired the executive and management boards. With international experience in the running of a business, as well as international acquisitions, he had a clear understanding of how to analyse and interpret financial statements and to determine which financial metrics have the greatest

impact on profitability and long-term sustainability of a company.

Bonga Ndaba, who attended school at Hilton College, has a law degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal as well as various other qualifications including an MBA. Ndaba boasts being involved in a number of businesses, from insurance to construction, and has years of experience in these fields.

He formerly served as the first deputy president of the PMCB. He is also vice chairperson of the Dusi Committee and was part of the executive of the KZN Canoe Club. Ndaba is the recipient of a Mayor’s

Award for Best Township Venue and the PMB Chamber Champion Entrepreneur 2016.

Harry Shaw is a managing member of Shaw and Wall, which is a specialist local commercial and industrial property brokering and management business that has been based in the city since 1933.

Some of the local developments the company has been behind include the Bird Sanctuary motor dealership precinct, Tile Africa in Victoria Road and the Maritzburg Arch Lifestyle Centre, among others.

Shaw was also re-elected after serving as the second deputy president of the PMCB. He also serves on the economic development and environment sub-committee.

David Poole, a practising attorney, is a long-standing board director at the PMCB. Currently a member of the PMCB oversight committee, he also served as its chairperson.

He is also a board member at Epworth School and chairs the physical planning and development committee.

Kerwin Budram, who was elected for the first time, is part of the senior management at Abedare Cables. He has a vast amount of experience as well as a host of academic achievements.

Another new member, Mziwamadoda Horatius Tyokolo, has over 20 years in sales and marketing, and is the current CEO at SLG.

He spent six years prior to that at Sasol. He has been in charge of various functions in the business for the past few years and has contributed to the strategic management of the organisation.