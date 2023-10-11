Hulamin appoints Gounder as new CEO

By Clive Ndou

Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium products manufacturer Hulamin has appointed Mark Gounder as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Gounder, who has been Hulamin’s chief financial officer (CFO) since 2021, will replace the company’s acting chief executive, Geoff Watson — who assumed his acting role last year following the retirement of the company’s long-serving CEO, Richard Jacob.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hulamin described Gounder — whose appointment come into effect on December 1 — as a highly experienced person.

“… during Gounder’s tenure as CFO, he has developed a deep understanding of Hulamin and has been instrumental in leading a number of key strategic projects, including successfully implementing an enterprise-wide transformation journey focused on streamlining processes and driving efficiencies across the entire business”, the company said.

The company’s head of financial reporting, Pravashini Nirghin, has been announced as the acting CFO.

Meanwhile, Watson, who will officially vacate his position as acting CEO on December 1, will return to the non-executive director position that he held previously.