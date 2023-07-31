Say hello to big brands

By Akheel Sewsunker

Bigger brands are gaining more confidence in the Pietermaritzburg market and are flocking to the city to take advantage of the growing market.

Over the past few months, there has been an influx of large brands that have taken up residence at Liberty Midlands Mall, ranging from exclusive retailers such as Polo to world-renowned retailer of sporting goods Puma, which recently opened its doors to the residents of Pietermaritzburg.

“As part of our Puma retail strategy, it is a key focus to have clear presence at all major regional malls across the country.

“Midlands is the most prominent mall in Pietermaritzburg and with our current success among our KZN stores, pursuing the option to expand our store grid in Pietermaritzburg became an obvious decision,” said Lennon Naicker, Puma South Africa regional operations manager.

Naicker added that Pietermaritzburg has provided a perfect opportunity for Puma to expand.

“Furthermore, our customer loyalty data in existing KZN stores indicates the need for Puma to be present in Pietermaritzburg, with our online business also showing significant growth year on year, which currently ranks Pietermaritzburg in our top eight best-performing cities across the country,” he said.

The Puma store will offer an assortment of Puma products that covers a wide selection of sporting ranges, from football to rugby and running.

Other international brand stores that have a presence at the shopping mall include Fabiani, Le Coq Sportif, Quiksilver, Polo Ralph Lauren, Forever New, Cotton On and Poetry, among many others.