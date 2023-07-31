The side-hustle generation

By Witness Reporter

The rise of online digital platforms has made it easy for “hustlers” to find work and earn an income on their own terms.

South Africa’s 32,9% unemployment rate has forced people to explore alternative ways to make a decent living outside the traditional 9 am to 5 pm work day.

Whether full-time or as a side hustle, the gig economy presents infinite lucrative opportunities if you can find your drive and build your own foundation.

What is the gig economy?

The gig economy is a labour market consisting of freelance work and short-term job contracts.

Although short-term work or “piece jobs” have always existed, the rise of digital platforms has made it much easier for “hustlers” to secure gigs, as they’re connected to clients online from the comfort of their own home.

National Debt Advisors CEO, Charnel Collins said South Africa’s gig economy is thriving, and freelancers are taking advantage of job opportunities to cope with rising living costs.

Collins said that the side-hustle trend has already started to alleviate some of the stresses of unemployment, with 3,9 million South Africans participating in the gig economy.

Is gigging the next big thing? While some may still prefer working 9am to 5pm jobs, guaranteeing a stable income and benefits, others have found a new option in the work-life balance offered by flexible working hours and the freedom to pick and choose gigs.

Benefits of hustling

• Work/life balance as you have flexible working hours.

• Own boss. You can make your own schedule and targets without having to report to anyone.

• You can work from anywhere in the world.

The downside

• No employment benefits. Medical aid, and a pension fund are some of the benefits you won’t get from freelancing.

• Dry seasons. There is no guaranteed income, often making it challenging to keep up with monthly bills.

• Limited jobs. There is now increased competition, so you have to innovate consistently.

• Load shedding. SA’s energy crisis poses a challenge to those who work from home, especially during those four-hour dark days.

• Having to stay self-motivated. If you can’t master self-discipline, you might not be able to deliver on time and retain clients.

Release your hustle

Looking to join the side-hustle generation, or make your hustle a full-time source of income? Here are some useful tips from Collins.

Embrace continual learning: learn new skills to stay relevant and keep up with industry trends. There’s a wealth of information online, as well as mentorship programmes.

Diversify your skills: gain experience and acquire skills in multiple applications to increase your marketability and broaden your access to more gigs.

Cultivate independence and teamwork: develop the ability to work independently and be adaptable to working as part of a virtual team. Collaboration and effective communication are vital in the gig economy.

Be proactive and assertive: seek out opportunities, pitch your services to potential clients and negotiate fair pay rates for your work.

Build your personal brand: Self-promotion is crucial in the gig economy. Create a professional online presence, showcase your skills and market yourself effectively to attract new clients.

Manage your finances wisely: budget wisely, save for emergencies and avoid unnecessary debt.

Think like an entrepreneur: see yourself as a business offering a range of services and continually seek ways to innovate and provide value to clients.